President Murmu to visit Suriname, Serbia this week

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-nation tour, Suriname and Serbia from June 4, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

During her visit to Suriname, from June 4-6, Presiden Murmu will visit Paramaribo at the invitation of Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the country.

On June 5, President will be the Chief Guest of the celebrations organized in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the arrival of Indians in Suriname. President will hold bilateral talks with her Suriname counterpart Santokhi.

She will also visit places of historical and cultural importance and interact with the members of the Indian community and diaspora.

On the second leg of her visit, President Murmu will pay a State Visit to Serbia on June 7, at the invitation of Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia.



"During her two-day visit, President will have a bilateral meeting with President Vucic, and meet the Prime Minister, Ana Brnabic, and Speaker of the National Assembly, Vladimir Orlic. President will also address a business event and interact with the Indian community and friends of India," according to the statement Notably, Murmu's visit to Suriname marks her first State Visit since assuming the office of the President last year.

The visit of the President to Suriname, following closely the visit of President Santokhi to India in January 2023, will provide further impetus to the ongoing momentum in bilateral relations.

"President's State Visit to Serbia is the first-ever visit by a Head of State from either side and reflects India's commitment to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic, cultural and people-to-people ties," the statement read.