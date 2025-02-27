President Murmu to visit Gujarat on final leg of three-state tour

GANDHINAGAR: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Gujarat on Wednesday on the final leg of her three-state tour.

The President landed at Vadodara from Madhya Pradesh where she attended a mass wedding ceremony which was organised by Shri Bageshwar Jan Seva Samiti, at Gadha, Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh.

She left for Ektanagar to pay her tributes at the Statue of Unity and to witness the Narmada Aarti at Kevadia in Gujarat.

The Statue of Unity has been built as a tribute to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of independent India. He was responsible for uniting all 562 princely states of the country to build the Republic of India.

October 31, 2018, marked the inauguration of the world’s tallest statue -- the Statue of Unity, against the backdrop of the dramatic Satpura and Vindhyachal hills in Kevadia, Gujarat.

The 182-metre (nearly 600 feet) statue is dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of independent India. The colossal monument towers over River Narmada, a tribute to India ‘from the people of Gujarat’ to the leader who placed people’s welfare first.

On February 27, the President will visit the Ekta Skill Development Centre at Kevadia and grace the 44th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Design at Ahmedabad.

On February 28, the President will grace the third convocation of the National Forensic Sciences University at Gandhinagar.

On the same day, she will visit the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial at Bhuj.

On March 1, the President will visit Dholavi​ra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for its ancient Harappan civilisation remains.

In the first leg of her visit, the President attended the centenary celebrations of the Patna Medical College in Bihar on Tuesday.