President Murmu congratulates Team India on T20 World Cup win

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup and said the country is proud of them.



India's agonising 11-year wait for a global title was brought to an end as it outwitted South Africa in a see saw final to lift its second T20 World Cup trophy in Bridgetown on Saturday.

"My heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the T20 World Cup. With the never-say-die spirit, the team sailed through difficult situations and demonstrated outstanding skills throughout the tournament. It was an extraordinary victory in the final match. Well done, Team India! We are proud of you!," Murmu said in a post on X.

