President Murmu confers Vayu Sena Medal on Wing Commander Akshay Arun Mahale

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday conferred the Vayu Sena medal (gallantry) on wing commander Akshay Arun Mahale (29451) flying (pilot).

According to the Ministry of Defence, on September 26, 2023, he was authorised to fly a low-level aerobatics display sortie from the front cockpit over a lake with a populated area and high terrain in proximity.

"During the profile while positioning for a slow speed run at a height of 270 m AGL, with throttle selected to max dry power, the pilot experienced a loss of thrust with RPM stagnating at 83 per cent and sudden rise in Turbine Gas Temperature (TGT) by 80-90°C, which was way beyond the permissible limits. With only one engine available during this critical flight regime, the speed started to drop rapidly below 250 Kmph. At this stage, the ac started to lose height quickly with speed started dropping further, giving the pilot barely any time to recover the ac. Maintaining his calm composure in this grievous situation, the pilot turned away from a populated area," the Ministry added.

The Ministry stated that Akshay Arun Mahale went against the natural instincts by descending and judiciously utilising the meagre height available to accelerate the aircraft for engaging reheat on the serviceable engine to climb away.

"Had he not done so, it would have resulted in a catastrophic situation with uncontrollable yaw on the aircraft considering the critical regime of the flight. The aircraft gradually gained height and was recovered safely. In the extremely short span of time available, had there been any delay in the actions taken by the pilot or taken in any other sequence, it would have resulted in loss of life and a national asset," it added.

During these life threatening circumstances, the pilot maintained his composure, displayed exemplary courage, leadership, presence of mind and thorough professionalism in recovering the aircraft safely.

"His superlative actions in handling such an unforeseen critical emergency with very little time and height available have resulted in averting the loss of a precious national asset and saved civilian life and property," the Ministry said.

The Ministry stated that for the act of exceptional courage, Wing Commander Akshay Arun Mahale is awarded the 'Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry)'.