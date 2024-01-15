President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wish Indian Army on Army Day

NEW DELHI: President Droupdai Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed their warm wishes to Indian Army personnel on the occasion of Army Day on January 15.

The President who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed forces in her address to the Indian Army said, "I extend my warm felicitations to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day 2024."

"The Indian Army plays a pivotal role in ensuring the country's security. The Indian Army has always displayed professionalism during conflicts, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations, national calamities and disasters. The exemplary leadership and selfless devotion exhibited by the men and women of the Indian Army is admirable," President Murmu said in her message. Murmu further said in her message that we salute the sacrifice of bravehearts who laid down their lives in service of the nation. "Today, we recall and salute the sacrifice of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in service of the nation. The country stands united in expressing solidarity with their families, who have endured the loss of their loved ones with courage and fortitude" the President said.

"I wish the Indian Army continued success in all its endeavours and convey my best wishes to its gallant soldiers, veterans and their families," President Murmu said. On Monday, PM Modi also greeted Army personnel and said they are pillars of strength and resilience PM Modi in his message to the Indian Army appreciated the role played by the force in times of conflict and calamities.

"Whether it is combating outside threats or helping out during the times of natural calamities, the brave soldiers of the Indian Army have undertaken their duty with courage. As a disciplined and powerful force the Indian Army has made a name for itself in the world" the Prime Minister said. "In this Amrit Kaal, the nation is is making rapid strides towards a Viksit Bharat. The Indian Army along with being responsible for the security and stability of the nation is also playing a key role in nation building. I am confident the nation will draw from this strength and take the county to new heights" the Prime Minister added.

"On Army Day, we honour the extraordinary courage, unwavering commitment and sacrifices of our Army personnel. Their relentless dedication in protecting our nation and upholding our sovereignty is a testament to their bravery. They are pillars of strength and resilience" the PM said. 15 January is observed as Army Day every year to commemorate the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took over command of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief, in 1949, thus becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief post-independence.