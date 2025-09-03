President Droupadi Murmu visits Srirangam temple

TIRUCHY: President of India Droupadi Murmu, along with her family members, paid a visit to Srirangam Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple, where she was welcomed by the priests with temple honour on Wednesday.

The President who reached at the makeshift helipad near Yatri Nivas in Srirangam at around 4.20 pm along with close relatives, commanders of the three forces and personal assistants and reached the Ranga Ranga Gopuram at around 4.30 pm where the temple administration and the Chief Priests Nandu Bhattar and Sundar Bhatar accorded Poorna Kumba mariyadai and the Joint Commissioner Sivaram Kumar welcomed the President amidst the traditional music.

When she was at Ranga Vilas Mandapam, the temple elephant Andal garlanded the President and blessed her, and the President offered fruits to the elephant.

Subsequently, she proceeded by the battery-operated vehicle and visited Gadudalvar Sannidhi, and then, she worshipped the presiding deity Namperumal.

Later, she worshipped at the Thayar Sannidhi and then reached Ranga Vilas Mandapam, where the temple elephant Andal played a mouth organ for her. At around 5.20 pm she left the temple and proceeded to the Tiruchy airport from where she returned to Delhi.