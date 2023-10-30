President Droupadi Murmu to visit Ladakh on October 31

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Mumru will embark on a two-day visit to Ladakh on October 31, an official statement from the President's Secretariat read.

On October 31, the President will grace the Foundation Day celebrations of Union Territory (UT) Ladakh at Leh.

On November 1, the President will visit Siachen Base Camp and interact with troops.

On the same day, she will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Leh.

The President will also interact with members of SHGs and local tribals. Recently, the President culminated her two-day visit to Karnataka.

Murmu arrived in Bengaluru to mark the commencement of Foundation Week, a significant event celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru.

Later, President Murmu addressed the inauguration of Foundation Week of the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

She also interacted with the women entrepreneurs and officials of NS Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL) at IIM Bangalore.

On October 27, the President graced the 8th convocation of Indian Maritime University at Chennai, Tamil Nadu.