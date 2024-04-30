President Droupadi Murmu to visit Ayodhya's Ram Temple tomorrow

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Ayodhya and have the darshan of Ram Lalla on Wednesday.

According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan press release, President Murmu will also perform the Saryu pujan and aarti.

"During her stay in Ayodhya, the President will make darshan and aarti at Shri Hanuman Garhi Temple, Prabhu Shri Ram Temple, and Kuber Teela. She will also do the Saryu pujan and aarti," the release stated.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

Meanwhile, lakhs of devotees kept thronging Ayodhya after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Many are visiting the Hanumangarhi Ram Temple every day and their footfall has been increasing rapidly.