President accepts Tamilisai’s resignation as Governor; appoints CP Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan as Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

The official communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan also stated, “ The President of India is also pleased to appoint Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in addition to his own duties, until regular arrangements are made.

The above appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.”

Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday resigned from her Governorship, to participate in the upcoming LS polls from TN under the wing of BJP.

A senior leader in the BJP said moves were on to declare her as the party's nominee for the coming Lok Sabha election from the State Capital, signalling her return to active politics.

"In the absence of a strong alliance partner in TN, Tamilisai is set to return to active politics as the national high-command decided to field prominent faces as candidates. Based on an opinion poll conducted among the party cadres, Tamilisai's services are needed by TN and she is being brought back into electoral politics by our national high-command," the senior leader told DT Next on the condition of anonymity.

Last time in 2018, Tamilisai contested in the southern district of Thoothukudi and this time in 2024, there are more chances to contest in the State Capital.

Soon, the BJP high-command will announce the list of candidates for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.