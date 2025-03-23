Preparations for 2027 Kumbh Mela in Nashik slow, but will overcome challenges, says Fadnavis

MUMBAI: Preparations for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik are progressing at a slower pace than anticipated, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday, describing it as an event of "faith and technology".

The chief minister also said that efforts will be made to develop Trimbakeshwar temple, one of the 12 jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, and announced that a Kumbh Mela Authority Act will be introduced soon.

Speaking at a programme of CII Young Indians in Nashik, Fadnavis acknowledged the challenges in organising the large-scale event but expressed confidence about overcoming them.

The chief minister noted that while work on infrastructure is currently behind schedule, the situation is improving.

"We started preparations for the Kumbh Mela last year. If we had started the work in 2020, we would have been in a more comfortable position today," he said.

Fadnavis credited the efficiency of the team working on the event that has been following a reverse planning strategy and assured that despite the delays, progress was being made, drawing from the experience of the successful Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

"In 2015, Nashik hosted the Kumbh Mela, and after many years, there were no fatalities. This time, we are looking at a similar model of success and efforts underway to develop Nashik and Triambakeshwar," he said.

Describing the upcoming event in Nashik as a "Kumbh of faith and technology", Fadnavis highlighted that the integration of artificial intelligence, crowd management systems, and augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) tools will offer an immersive experience for attendees.

"The event will be held across 300 acres, significantly smaller than the 7,500 hectares of Prayagraj," he said.

Fadnavis expressed his gratitude to the sadhus and seers for their cooperation in making the event run smoothly despite the challenges.

He also discussed the social impact of the Kumbh Mela, citing Prayagraj's 2025 event, where nearly 50 crore people attended, coming together regardless of caste or financial background, united by their faith.

"People from across the country attended the Kumbh in Prayagraj, and it changed the economy of Uttar Pradesh. The state's GSDP figures next year will be surprising," Fadnavis said, expressing hope for a similar surge of faith and participation at Maharashtra's Kumbh Mela.

The chief minister also held a meeting to review the Trimbakeshwar development plan prepared for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela and announced that a Kumbh Mela Authority Act, on the lines of the one in Uttar Pradesh, will be introduced soon.

"The act will create a legal framework for the works related to the Kumbh Mela. This is necessary to manage various facilities during the event," he said.

He said efforts will be made to develop Trimbakeshwar temple, one of the 12 jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

Fadnavis directed officials to get approvals for the first phase of development works in the Trimbakeshwar area and said the state government would provide the necessary funds.

He instructed officials to ensure residents are not inconvenienced due to development works.

The chief minister further said sewage treatment plants will be started immediately to clean up the Godavari River and asked officials to make arrangements for solid waste management.

District collector Jalaj Sharma gave a presentation on the Trimbakeshwar development plan.

Sharma said the temple and the surrounding areas will be developed at the cost of Rs 1,100 crore.