Pozhiyoor fishing harbour construction to commence soon, says Kerala govt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost to Kerala's fisheries sector, the state government has cleared the decks for the construction of a new fishing harbour in a coastal village in this southern district, with an allocation of funds for initial works.



Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Thursday announced that Rs 5 crore has been allocated for the first phase of the project in Pozhiyoor, where it is being implemented.

The project was announced in this year's budget, with an estimated cost of Rs 343 crore.

As part of this phase, a 65-meter-long breakwater will be constructed first.

The fishing harbour is being built near the Vizhinjam International Seaport.