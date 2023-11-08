Post-poll violence: SC to hear West Bengal's suit against CBI probe on Thursday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing the plea filed by West Bengal against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly proceeding with investigations and filing FIRs in cases of post-poll violence without getting the state government's nod as required under the law.

A bench of Justice BR Gavai, Justice PS Narasimha, and Justice Aravind Kumar heard the matter.

As Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested an adjournment in the case, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the state government, said that the case has been adjourned 9 times.

The West Bengal government, in its original civil suit under Article 131 of the Constitution, has referred to the provisions of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act 1946 and said that the Central agency has been proceeding with investigations and filing FIRs without getting the nod from the state government as mandated under the statute.

The CBI has lodged multiple FIRs in cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The top court had issued notice in the suit in early September.

The state government, in its plea, has sought a stay of investigation in the FIRs lodged into post-poll violence cases by the CBI in pursuance of the Calcutta High Court order. The plea by the state government said that the general consent given to the CBI by the Trinamool Congress government had been withdrawn, and thus the FIRs lodged could not be proceeded with.

The court will resume hearing on Thursday.