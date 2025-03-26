Pondy govt announces relief for kin of fishermen detained by Sri Lankan Navy

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan on Wednesday announced in the assembly that the territorial government would pay a relief of Rs 500 a day to each of the families of fishermen taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly poaching in their waters.

Replying to the views of MLAs on demands relating to his departments, the Minister said the relief would be available to the families till the arrested fishermen returned home.

Lakshminarayanan also announced the government's decision to pay a compensation of Rs 8 lakh to a fisherman of Karaikal region whose mechanized boat was seized and the fishermen were apprehended by the Lankan navy personnel.

"Once the mechanized boat registered with the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare of Puducherry is confiscated the fishermen lose their livelihood and suffer economic crisis," he noted and said inorder to mitigate the sufferings of fisherolks the government had decided to pay the relief as was done in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, the opposition MLAs and some Independent legislators urged the government to ensure that the management of a private school aided by the government here contributed its share of five per cent of salary bill.

Independent member J Prakash Kumar voiced concern over some managements "adamantly declining to contribute its share" although the government was paying 95 per cent of the salary bill.

A heated debate erupted and at one stage the DMK deputy leader in the opposition AMH Nazeem suggested that if the management did not contribute five per cent towards the salary bill the government can derecognise the institution.

In response, the Home Minister said he had made several attempts to ensure that the management made its contribution.

"When 34 of the 35 aided schools were contributing their share this particular school alone was irresponsive. I even held a meeting with the management in the past, but to no avail," Namassivayam said.

He assured that the government would take appropriate action to ensure that the teachers did not face any hardship.

After the Minister's assurance that no efforts would be spared to end the issue, calm returned and the House proceeded with the scheduled business.