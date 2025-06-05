Pollution Control Board gives nod to passenger jetty proposed near Gateway of India

MUMBAI: Jun 5 The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has granted clearance for the construction of a new passenger jetty near the Gateway of India in Mumbai, a week after the Supreme Court declined to stall the project, an official said on Thursday.

In a communication to the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) on Wednesday, the MPCB conveyed its approval for the development of the Rs 229-crore jetty and terminal building at the Radio Club in south Mumbai's Colaba area, the official said.

Maharashtra Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane on Wednesday said the state government is taking "firm and definitive steps" towards the timely execution of the project.

"We are committed to enhancing the infrastructure in the public interest," he said.

The proposed jetty has been facing opposition from local residents, who have raised concerns about a potential damage to the heritage precinct and increased traffic congestion.

Illegal parking along Prem Ramchandani Marg, the stretch between Radio Club and the iconic Gateway of India, has already been flagged by residents, who fear the new facility may worsen the situation.

The Clean and Heritage Colaba Residents Association (CHCRA), representing more than 400 residents opposing the jetty, had moved the Bombay High Court seeking to halt the construction.

But the HC last month refused to stay the construction work for the passenger jetty, noting the project was in public interest.

On May 27, the Supreme Court also refused to entertain a plea challenging the HC's order.

"Something good is happening for the city. Everybody opposes coastal roads. Now you see what is the benefit of a coastal road. A person from south Mumbai can reach Versova in 40 minutes. Earlier, it used to take three hours," Chief Justice B R Gavai observed.

The SC noted that the high court is seized of the matter and is slated to hear it on June 16.

On May 29, the CJI clarified that he had made no observations on the merits of the case.

"We clarify that we have not observed anything on the merits of the case," the bench said, adding that the high court would decide on the plea on merits.

According to the MMB, the new facility is part of a broader effort to upgrade the ageing infrastructure around the Gateway of India, which sees significant passenger boat traffic.

Once operational, the new jetty is expected to decongest the area by rerouting all boat services from the current site.

The project is estimated to be completed within 30 months. The jetty will accommodate up to 20 boats simultaneously, while the adjacent terminal building will include an 80 sqm amphi-theatre with a capacity of 350 people.

Other features include an approach jetty, fire safety systems, CCTV surveillance, as well as landscaping and beautification works.

The government had earlier assured the high court that the wall near the Gateway of India, marked for demolition as part of the passenger jetty project, will not be demolished till the next date of hearing.