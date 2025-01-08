"Politically motivated": KTR on charges in Formula-E race case

NEW DELHI: BRS working president KT Rama Rao asserted that he has "done nothing wrong" and termed the charges of corruption in the Formula-E race case as "politically motivated".

Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed the quash petition filed by him in the Formula-E race case.

"I am hoping that I will get a positive result in the Supreme Court. This case that has been foisted in me is a frivolous case which has no substance...I do hope the Supreme Court will hear my plea and will deliver justice...I have asked the anti-corruption bureau officers as to what their objection is to taking my lawyers along with me...," KTR told ANI a day earlier.

"I will make a request in High Court about it...It is a politically motivated case...I have nothing to hide and I have done nothing wrong...," he added.

Notably, the court also revoked the prior order that prevented his arrest. Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is investigating KTR's alleged involvement in a money laundering case over alleged financial irregularities linked to the Formula E race held in Hyderabad in February 2023.

On Monday, the ACB summoned KTR to its office in Hyderabad for questioning in connection with the case. On December 19, Telangana ACB registered a case against the KTR over alleged payments, some of it in foreign currency without approvals, to conduct a Formula E race in Hyderabad during the previous regime.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against KTR and others in the case.

ED filed the ECIR after the Telangana ACB registered a First Information Report (FIR) against KTR and others in the Formula-E funding case.

The FIR lists KTR as the primary accused, with senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired bureaucrat BLN Reddy named as the second and third accused, respectively. The case was filed under applicable sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with provisions of the IPC related to criminal breach of trust and conspiracy.