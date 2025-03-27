Police vigilance beefed up at Jaffer Irani's home locality in Thane

THANE: Maharashtra Police have increased vigilance at a locality in Thane district where the notorious chain snatchers - Irani gang - were based at, following the high-tension encounter of Jaffer Gulam Hussein Irani in Chennai on March 25.

Jaffer, belonging to the notorious gang of robbers based at the Irani Basti in the Ambivali area of Kalyan here, was shot dead by the police after he allegedly opened fire on them in Chennai on Wednesday, officials said earlier.

The Irani Basti, located near the Ambivali station, has been infamous as the base of several chain-snatchers and motorbike thieves belonging to the Irani gang.

The police from Thane, neighbouring Mumbai and other adjoining areas were several times in the past attacked by residents of the locality when the security personnel went there to apprehend criminals.

The residents, mostly women, have been at the forefront of opposing police action and damaging police vehicles in the past, as per officials.

Several police personnel had also been injured in such attacks and forced to make a hasty retreat.

Since the killing of Jaffer in Chennai on Wednesday, an eerie silence has prevailed at Irani Basti.

Security has been stepped up in the locality to avoid any law and order issue, and the situation is presently under control, an official from Khadakpada police station said. Jaffer's family has been informed about the incident, the police said.