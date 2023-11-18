Police complaint filed against Aditya Thackeray for illegally inaugurating Delisle Road Bridge

MUMBAI: A case has been registered against Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Aditya Thackeray and other office bearers for illegally inaugurating the Delisle Road Bridge in Lower Parel, said Mumbai Police.

A complaint was filed by the road department of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation at the NM Joshi police station and thereafter a case was registered under sections 143, 149, 326, and 447 of the IPC.

According to the Mumbai Police, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray along with Sunil Shinde, Sachin Ahir, former Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Former Mayor Snehal Ambekar and 15-20 activists, went to the location and inaugurated the bridge.

The Delisle Road Bridge was not fully ready for traffic and there was no permission from the Mumbai municipal corporation to open the bridge. The BMC officer complained to the police, on the basis of which the police registered a case against Aditya Thackeray and other party leaders.

The UBT Shiv Sena leader cited "Public suffering" behind opening of the bridge without the permission of the BMC.

"While we waited on the BMC to open the full bridge to people for use, it has been almost 10 days that the other side has been ready and waiting for a VIP to inaugurate it. We inaugurated it last night and today, the BMC under the pressure of Khoke Sarkar has closed it down again, waiting for a govt inauguration, only to trouble the citizens of Mumbai. Why can't it be thrown open for the people instead of waiting for the guardian minister's ego and convenience? Open it!", Aditya Thackeray said in a post on X.

The Delisle Road Bridge is a crucial link between Lower Parel, Worli, Prabhadevi, and Currey roads in the west and Byculla and other areas in the east. It was shut on July 24, 2018, after being declared unsafe by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

Earlier Aaditya Thackeray had also questioned the delay by the Maharashtra government in the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai Metro Rail services. The Metro was inaugurated on November 17.

"My only demand was, if the ministers of this extra-constitutional government do not have time to inaugurate the metro, then start the metro for the people without the inauguration. In the current Shinde-BJP regime, the party comes first and public comes last. They have time to promote their party, but not to inaugurate Navi Mumbai Metro. Delisle Road Bridge is the same way" Aditya Thackeray had said in his post on November 16.