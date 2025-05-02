PM to inaugurate Vizhinjam Port, Putting Kerala on global shipping map

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally open the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala on Friday, marking a major step in putting the southern state on the global maritime map.

Located in Thiruvananthapuram, the deep-sea port is expected to significantly boost India's presence in global shipping and trade routes.

The port has been built by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s biggest port developer and part of the Adani Group, in partnership with the government under a public-private model.

The project cost around Rs 8,867 crore and received its commercial go-ahead in December last year after a successful trial phase.

Modi reached Kerala on Thursday evening ahead of the official opening of the seaport.

According to the sources, the inaugural function of the fully operational port is expected to start at 10.30 am.

Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and a series of hoax bomb threats, security has been stepped up in the Kerala state capital.

At the same time, the opposition leaders are expected to stay away from the Vizhinjam port inauguration.

Opposition Congress-led UDF has criticised the event organisers for ignoring the contribution of the late former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who signed the original agreement and laid the foundation stone for the project.

The Opposition leaders have also raised concerns over the decision not to invite V D Satheesan, the current Leader of the Opposition.