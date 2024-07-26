PM to chair NITI Aayog Governing Council meet on July 27

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair NITI Aayog's 9th Governing Council meeting on July 27, which will discuss the 'Vikshit Bharat@2047' document to make India a developed nation, a senior government official said on Friday.



The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers. Modi is the Chairman of NITI Aayog.

"NITI Aayog's Governing Council will meet on July 27," the official said.

A vision document is being prepared to help India become a developed economy of USD 30 trillion by 2047, the 100th year of its independence.

In 2023, NITI Aayog was entrusted with the task of consolidating the 10 sectoral thematic visions into a combined vision for Viksit Bharat @2047. The vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance, among others.

Meanwhile, chief ministers of three Congress-ruled states -- Karnataka's Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh's Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Telangana's Revanth Reddy -- have announced they will not attend the NITI Aayog meeting over alleged bias against their states in the Union Budget.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M K Stalin, Kerala's CM and CPI(M) leader Pinnarayi Vijayan as well as Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab and Delhi governments have also announced to boycott the meeting.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Thursday to attend the meeting, cancelled her plan. It was not clear if she would attend the meeting on Saturday.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra has supported the decision taken by opposition parties, and accused the Centre of denying states their share in the Budget.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji has said her party will take a decision based on the interests of the state. JMM is a INDIA bloc constituent.