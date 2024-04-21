Begin typing your search...

PM rakes up Neha murder, Rameshwaram Cafe blast

Addressing a rally here, Modi slammed the Congress government for promoting “a dangerous mindset”, leading to a rise in violence and unrest.

ByAgenciesAgencies|20 April 2024 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-20 23:30:33.0  )
PM rakes up Neha murder, Rameshwaram Cafe blast
X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has voiced ‘’serious concern’’ over the deteriorating security situation in Bengaluru and Karnataka, citing a series of alarming incidents, including the gruesome murder of Neha Hiremath in Hubbali and Rameshwaram Cafe blast.

Addressing a rally here, Modi slammed the Congress government for promoting “a dangerous mindset”, leading to a rise in violence and unrest.

Prime Minister Narendra ModiSecurity situationBengaluruKarnatakaNeha Hiremath murderHubbali incidentRameshwaram Cafe blastCongress governmentViolencePolitical speech
Agencies

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X