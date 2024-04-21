Begin typing your search...
PM rakes up Neha murder, Rameshwaram Cafe blast
Addressing a rally here, Modi slammed the Congress government for promoting “a dangerous mindset”, leading to a rise in violence and unrest.
BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has voiced ‘’serious concern’’ over the deteriorating security situation in Bengaluru and Karnataka, citing a series of alarming incidents, including the gruesome murder of Neha Hiremath in Hubbali and Rameshwaram Cafe blast.
Addressing a rally here, Modi slammed the Congress government for promoting "a dangerous mindset", leading to a rise in violence and unrest.
