PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Manmohan Singh

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to his predecessor Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary and recalled his contribution to the country in various roles.

Modi said on X, "Tributes to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. We recall his contributions to our nation during his long years in public life." Singh headed the Congress-led UPA government between 2004 and 2014, and his tenure as finance minister in the government led by P V Narasimha Rao between 1991 and 1996 is considered an epochal period as India initiated market reforms and loosened state control of the economy.

Born in 1932 in a part of Punjab which is now in Pakistan, Singh rose from a humble background to become a distinguished economist and entered public life later. He died in December last year.