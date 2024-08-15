PM Narendra Modi hoists Tiranga at Red Fort on 78th Independence Day

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Thursday at Red Fort in the national capital, for the 11th consecutive time, on the occasion of 78th Independence Day. From early this morning the Delhi sky was overcast and witnessed a slight drizzle.

After hoisting the Tricolour the Prime Minister received a 'Rashtriya Salute'. The Punjab Regiment Military band, consisting of one JCO and 25 Other Ranks, played the National Anthem during the hositing, of the National Flag and presented the 'Rashtriya Salute'.

The Band was conducted by Subedar Major Rajinder Singh. Earlier, the Prime Minister took to his social media app X to greet the country. "Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians.

Jai Hind!," PM Modi posted on X on Thursday. Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

The Defence Secretary introduced the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, to the Prime Minister. The GoC, Delhi Area, conducted PM Narendra Modi to the Saluting Base, where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented a general salute to the Prime Minister.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour. The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister consists of one officer and 24 personnel each from the Army, Air Force and Delhi Police.

After hoisting the flag, PM Modi began his customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument. The Indian Navy is the coordinating service this year.

The Guard of Honour was commanded by Commander Arun Kumar Mehta. The Army contingent is in the Prime Minister's Guard, commanded by Major Arjun Singh, the Naval contingent by Lieutenant Commander Gulia Bhavesh NK; and the Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Akshara Uniyal.

The Delhi Police contingent was commanded by Additional DCP Anurag Dwivedi. With the aim to increase Jan Bhagidari in this festival of national fervour, around 6,000 special guests have been invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort this year.

As soon as the National Flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Dhruv of the Indian Air Force in the Line Astern Formation.

The captains of the helicopters were Wing Commander Amber Agarwal and Wing Commander Rahul Nainwal. The theme of this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'. The celebrations will serve as a platform to provide a renewed push to the government's efforts towards transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047.