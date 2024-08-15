Begin typing your search...
PM Narendra Modi greets citizens on India's 78th Independence Day
Later in the day, the prime minister will attend the celebrations at the historic Red Fort where he will deliver his 11th Independence Day address.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of the country on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day.
"Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!," Modi said in a post on X in English and Hindi.
