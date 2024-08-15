Begin typing your search...

    PM Narendra Modi greets citizens on India's 78th Independence Day

    Later in the day, the prime minister will attend the celebrations at the historic Red Fort where he will deliver his 11th Independence Day address.

    ByANIANI|15 Aug 2024 2:09 AM GMT
    PM Narendra Modi greets citizens on Indias 78th Independence Day
    X

    NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of the country on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day.

    Later in the day, the prime minister will attend the celebrations at the historic Red Fort where he will deliver his 11th Independence Day address.

    "Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!," Modi said in a post on X in English and Hindi.

    NationIndependence Day78th Independence DayPM Modi
    ANI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick