PM Narendra Modi calls on President Murmu

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Her office shared a picture of the meeting in a post on X.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said.

The meeting comes days after Modi returned from his visit to Japan and China.

He had participated in the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), held in Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1, 2025.

The Summit witnessed productive discussions on SCO development strategy, reform of global governance, counter-terrorism, peace and security, economic and financial cooperation and sustainable development.