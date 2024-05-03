PM Modi's third term will be historic, road map for next five years is ready: BJP's Jairam Thakur

KOTKHAI: Former Chief Minister and Himachal Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur praised the work done during the decade-long tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said PM Modi's third term will be "historic" for which the road map is ready.

Thakur was taking part in a poll campaign in Kotkhai on Friday, which comes under the Shimla parliamentary constituency.

The constituency is witnessing a contest between sitting Congress MLA from Kasauli, Vinod Sultanpuria, the son of six-time MP and former Cabinet minister Satpal Singh Sultanpuri, and incumbent BJP MP Suresh Kashyap.

"Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur said that the coming five years are very important for the development of India. Narendra Modi's third term will be a period of historic heights for India. Modi's two terms are just a glimpse of development. The blueprint for the next five years is ready. Which will help make India self-reliant as well as achieve the goal of a developed India," he said.

"The way the Prime Minister is working, the way he has implemented public interest schemes, people in the country wonder why they did not get a leader like Narendra Modi 30 years ago. This is the first time that the popularity and credibility of Narendra Modi are increasing after every tenure," he added.

Further coming down to the local issue linked to apple farmers, Thakur said PM increased the import duty on apples to 50 per cent, which brought a great relief to farmers.

"Jairam Thakur said that Narendra Modi increased the import duty on apples to 50 per cent after this, the minimum import price was fixed at Rs 50 per Kg. Which brought great relief to the gardeners of Himachal. The Congress government has cheated the gardeners. The orchardists were given a guarantee to fix the price of apples, but it has become difficult to sell the apples," he said.

Coming down on PM's global popularity, Thakur mentioned that PM is getting invitations across the world, which shows that even the world is confident of PM Modi's third term.

"Not only the country but also the people of the world are confident that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time. That is why today, even before the election results are out, leaders from all over the world have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to their countries," said Thakur.

In the state, the filing of nominations will begin on May 7, and the last date for filing papers is May 14.

The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and by-polls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1.