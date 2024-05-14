PM Modi's show of strength in Varanasi; meets NDA partners after filing nomination

VARANASI: After filing the nomination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the Bharatiya Janata Party's NDA partners outside the collectorate office in Varanasi, as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) showcased its strength.

Prime Minister Modi filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister is seeking a third consecutive term from the constituency and hoping to win with a record margin.

The PM was seen walking with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and other NDA leaders.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri asserted that under the leadership of PM Modi in the coming 2-3 years, India's economy will be at number three.

"We are the world's largest democracy. We are also the mother of democracy. Our third term will start on June 4. In the coming 2-3 years, our economy will be at number three," he said.

LJP-Ram Vilas Chief, Chirag Paswan, said that the entire NDA participated in the nomination process of PM Modi, adding that the NDA's strength was its unity.

"Our strength is our unity. Today the entire NDA participated in the nomination process of PM Modi. This unity will help us achieve our target of winning more than 400 seats," he said.

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan called himself "fortunate" to be an NDA partner.

"I've been fortunate to be an NDA partner. I personally adore and respect Modi ji. Andhra Pradesh is a clean sweep for the NDA," Kalyan said.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde termed the nomination of PM Modi "historic" and said that he will become the PM for the third time.

"Today is a historic day. PM Modi filed his nomination today. People are excited to vote for PM Modi. All records of 2014, and 2019 will be broken this time and PM will become the PM for the third time...Our mission (of winning 45 seats) in Maharashtra will be successful," Shinde said.

President of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, Upendra Kushwaha, said that the NDA will win over 400 seats and in Bihar, the party will win all 40 seats.

NCP leader Praful Patel said that people voting is a symbol of victory for PM Modi and the NDA.

"No matter what Rahul Gandhi or opposition leaders say, the happiness with which people are voting is a symbol of victory for PM Modi and NDA," Patel said.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi said that it was his "good fortune" that he had come to Varanasi on the auspicious occasion of the nomination of Prime Minister Modi.

"It is our good fortune that we have come here on the auspicious occasion of the nomination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This time he will achieve the target of crossing 400 and become the Prime Minister of India for the third time," Manjhi said.

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief Pashupati Kumar Paras said that the Prime Minister will win with a huge number of votes from Varanasi.

"Today is a very auspicious day. The Prime Minister will win with a huge number of votes and will take the oath as Prime Minister for the third time," he said.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that the NDA will win more than 400 seats and that the party has great faith in the people.

PM Modi, the sitting MP and BJP's candidate, filed his nomination papers at the district magistrate's office. Varanasi will go in for polling in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls on June 1. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president and Assam Minister Atul Bora said that he felt privileged and fortunate to be present during PM Modi's nomination filing.

"We came here last time also. This time the atmosphere is completely different, more and more people are supporting. I feel privileged and fortunate to be present on this occasion today," Bora said.

A total of 25 NDA leaders attended the nomination of the Prime Minister.

The Varanasi seat comprises five Assembly segments, including Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri. Varanasi is the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi. This will be the most anticipated contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi won the constituency with a resounding majority in both the 2014 and 2019 general polls.

This time he is facing Congress candidate Ajay Rai, who is the opposition INDIA bloc's joint nominee against the Prime Minister. The UP Congress chief, Rai, was also fielded by the Congress against the PM in Varanasi in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but he finished third both times.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi won the seat with over 6,74,664 votes and commanded a vote share of 63.6 per cent.