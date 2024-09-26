PM Modi's Pune visit cancelled after heavy rains

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune in Maharashtra on Thursday was cancelled following heavy rains in the city, sources said.

Modi was to flag off a Metro train in Pune and launch various development projects, ahead of the state assembly elections.

BJP sources confirmed that the PM's visit to Pune was cancelled. The new date for his visit will be announced later.

After heavy rains on Wednesday evening, the SP College ground, the venue of PM Modi's programme, had muddy pools.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday visited the college ground and said arrangements were being made to ensure nobody is inconvenienced.

The MeT department has also issued a warning of heavy showers in Pune and Mumbai for Thursday.