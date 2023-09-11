PM Modi's birthday: BJP's OBC Morcha to organize bike rally on Sep 17

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s OBC Morcha on Monday announced that they will organise bike rally across the country on September 17 to mark the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. BJP OBC Morcha president K Laxman on Monday said that the rally will be organized in every Mandal (circle) of the party across the country.

"The Vishwakarma Yojana will be launched on Prime Minister Modi's birthday. A total of 30 lakh families will benefit from this scheme. A total of 140 poor backward castes have been included under this scheme, Muslim Pasmanda caste has also been included in this scheme," K Laxman said while speaking to ANI.

"To take this scheme to the masses and help people avail its benefits, a bike rally will be organized. In every circle arrangements will be made for the people of the OBC category to listen to the Prime Minister's address on a big LED screen," he added.

K Laxman further stated that Prime Minister Modi is bringing out this scheme for the all-round development of the backward people with the vision of 'Become an employment provider and not an employment seeker'. He also mentioned that Jan Pratinidhi Sammelan and Buddhijeevi Sammelan will be organized by OBC Morcha in the months of September and October.

Earlier PM Vishwakarma Yojana was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman during her 2023-2024 budget speech. The full name of PM Vishwakarma Yojana is PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana.

It is also known by other name i.e. "PM VIKAS Yojana" or "PM Vishwakarma Scheme". On August 16, 2023, the Union Cabinet gave its nod to implement PM Vishwakarma Yojana in the whole of India. PM Vishwakarma Yojana is going to launch on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti on 17-08-2023.

The main objective behind launching PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana is to support artists, craftsmen and small business owners financially and help them grow their businesses by providing them capital support.

The government of India has reserved a budget of Rs 13,000 crore for the implementation of PM Vishwakarma Yojana. Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise is the nodal ministry of PM Vishwakarma Yojana.