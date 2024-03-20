Begin typing your search...

Spiritual leader Vasudev underwent an emergency brain surgery at a private hospital in the national capital

ByPTIPTI|20 March 2024 4:19 PM GMT
PM Modi wishes Sadhguru speedy recovery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who has undergone a brain surgery, and wished him a speedy recovery.

Spiritual leader Vasudev underwent an emergency brain surgery at a private hospital in the national capital after suffering ''life-threatening'' bleeding in the skull and is now recovering well.

'Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery,'' Modi said in a post on X.

PTI

