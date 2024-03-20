Begin typing your search...
PM Modi wishes Sadhguru speedy recovery
Spiritual leader Vasudev underwent an emergency brain surgery at a private hospital in the national capital
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who has undergone a brain surgery, and wished him a speedy recovery.
Spiritual leader Vasudev underwent an emergency brain surgery at a private hospital in the national capital after suffering ''life-threatening'' bleeding in the skull and is now recovering well.
'Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery,'' Modi said in a post on X.
Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2024
