    The 73-year-old actor is currently hospitalised following a non-surgical procedure for an issue in the main blood vessel of his heart, at a private hospital in Chennai.

    ByPTIPTI|2 Oct 2024 6:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-10-02 06:00:31.0  )
    PM Modi wishes Rajinikanth speedy recovery
    Rajinikanth and PM Modi 

    CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday enquired about Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's health with his wife Latha over phone and conveyed his wishes for the actor's speedy recovery.

    In a post on X, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said, PM Modi spoke to Latha Rajinikanth today to inquire about the health of Rajinikanth. "The PM was informed about the well-being of Thiru Rajinikanth post-surgery & PM wished him a speedy recovery."

    Rajinikanth is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days.

    PM ModiRajinikanthVettaiyan
    PTI

