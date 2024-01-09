PM Modi, UAE President Al Nahyan hold roadshow in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a roadshow in Ahmedabad on Tuesday ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which will be inaugurated in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister, who is on a visit to his home state to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programs, received the UAE President at the airport here before the roadshow.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and senior officials were present at the airport to welcome the UAE President.

The UAE President was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour upon his arrival. People in large numbers welcomed PM Modi and the UAE President in Ahmedabad.

Apart from the UAE President other leaders including Timor Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta will attend the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Prime Minister will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

He will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations.

The Prime Minister will then travel to GIFT City where he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of Modi when he was the state chief minister. The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from 10 to 12 January 2024 in Gandhinagar.

Its theme is 'Gateway to the Future'. This Tenth Edition of the Summit will celebrate "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success".

There are 34 Partner countries and 16 Partner organisations for this year's Summit. The Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region will also utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.

The Summit will have various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.

In the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, companies have displayed products made from world class state of the art technology. E-mobility, Start-ups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy & Smart Infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the Trade Show.

PM Modi met the UAE President on December 1 last year on the sidelines of COP-28 Summit and had invited him for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.