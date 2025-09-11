PM Modi to visit Varanasi, hold bilateral talks with Mauritius counterpart

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold bilateral talk with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam here on Thursday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will welcome PM Modi at the airport around 11 am.

Modi and Ramgoolam are expected to hold discussions on crucial matters of bilateral cooperation, with particular focus on development partnership and capacity building, according to an official statement.

They will also discuss opportunities for expanding collaboration in health, education, science and technology, energy, infrastructure as well as in emerging domains such as renewable energy, digital public infrastructure and the blue economy, it added.

The visit builds on the positive momentum generated by Modi's state visit to Mauritius in March 2025, during which the two leaders elevated the bilateral relationship to an "enhanced strategic partnership".

Ramgoolam arrived in Varanasi on Wednesday and was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel along with Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

The tour is part of a state visit to India by the Mauritian prime minister from September 9 to 16.

According to his itinerary, Ramgoolam is scheduled to attend the Ganga 'aarti' on Thursday evening and visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Friday morning, before his departure.

A grand welcome was organised for the visiting dignitary, with people and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers lining the route from the airport to Hotel Taj.

"After the bilateral meet, the delegation from Mauritius will witness the Ganga Aarti, visit Kashi Vishwanath temple. A cultural program will also be shown to them highlighting the historical ties of the two nations," District Magistrate Satyendar Kumar said.

BJP's local media in-charge Arvind Mishra said that this will be the first bilateral meeting of the prime minister with a head of state in Kashi.

"At a time when turmoil is prevailing in the countries around India, the country is working towards building cordial relations with its neighbours," he noted.

Modi had hosted French President Emmanuel Macron in 2018 and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Varanasi in 2022, but this will be the first formal bilateral meeting with a head of state in the city, he said.

The city was decked up with large hoardings and banners welcoming the Mauritius PM. The BJP has also put up several banners in parts of the state, including Varanasi, thanking PM Modi for the slash in GST on milk and dairy products.

"Thank you Modi ji on behalf of Yaduvansh community for reducing the GST on milk products," read a hoarding in Varanasi with a picture of BJP leader and MLC Subhash Yaduvansh.

Police said a comprehensive three-layer security cover was thrown in for the VIP movement in the iconic temple town which has previously hosted G20 events and dignitaries like Abe and Macron.

BJP city president Pradeep Agrahari said the "Prime Minister has recently reduced GST rates, and both party workers and the people of Kashi are ready to welcome him," Six points have been created between the airport and the venue where BJP workers and leaders will welcome Modi.

Thursday's visit marks the PM's 52nd trip to Varanasi since 2014, when he was first elected from here as Lok Sabha MP, party office bearers said.