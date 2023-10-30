PM Modi to participate in 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' culmination event tomorrow

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a programme marking the culmination of 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign’s Amrit Kalash Yatra at Kartavya Path on October 31 at around 5 p.m.

The programme will also mark the closing ceremony of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Amrit Vatika and Amrit Mahotsav Memorial during the programme.

He will also address thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris joining the programme from across the country.

During the programme, PM Modi will also launch 'Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) platform for youth of the country.

Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) is being established as an autonomous body to serve as a one stop whole-of-government platform for youth of the country.