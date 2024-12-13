Begin typing your search...

    He will launch projects such as road overbridges, ghats, riverfront roads, and sewage treatment systems to enhance connectivity and prevent untreated waste from entering the Ganga

    AuthorPTIPTI|13 Dec 2024 9:48 AM IST
    PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 5,500 crore in Prayagraj
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Akshayavat Temple amid preparations on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 (PTI)

    LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday launch key development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore that aim to improve amenities for the 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and bolster the city's infrastructure.

    According to an official statement, the prime minister will arrive in Prayagraj around 12:15 pm. His visit will begin with a ceremonial pooja and darshan at the holy Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the Saraswati rivers.

    He will then perform pooja at the historic Akshay Vata Vriksh, followed by visits to the Hanuman mandir and the Saraswati Koop.

    Modi will also tour the Maha Kumbh exhibition site.

    He will launch projects such as road overbridges, ghats, riverfront roads, and sewage treatment systems to enhance connectivity and prevent untreated waste from entering the Ganga.

    He will also inaugurate major temple corridors, including the Bharadwaj Ashram corridor, Shringverpur Dham corridor, Akshayvat corridor and the Hanuman Mandir corridor. These corridors will ensure smoother access to sacred sites for pilgrims and tourists.

    To streamline communication for devotees attending the Maha Kumbh, Modi will launch the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot.

    Additionally, he will launch several vital infrastructure projects related to drinking water and power supply in the region, further improving the city's basic amenities.

    The prime minister will address a public meeting around 2 pm.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with local representatives on Thursday to ensure smooth arrangements for Modi's visit and the large crowd expected at the public meeting.

