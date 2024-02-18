PM Modi to inaugurate Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge on Feb 25

DWARKA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Signature Bridge between Okha and Beyt in the pilgrimage site of Dwarka on February 25. The bridge, spanning 2.5 kilometers, holds immense signficance for both local residents and pilgrims visiting the revered Dwarkadhish Temple. The construction of the bridge, initiated by the Centre in 2017 with a groundbreaking ceremony, aims to facilitate easier access for devotees commuting between Okha and Bet Dwarka. Prior to the bridge's construction, pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach the Dwarkadhish Temple in Beyt, Dwarka.

The 2.5 km bridge is being built at a cost of Rs 978 crore. The Signature Bridge boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides. It also holds the distinction of being India's longest cable-stayed bridge, with solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity.

The local community and pilgrims are eagerly anticipating the inauguration, as it would mark a significant improvement in accessibility to the sacred Beyt Dwarka. Speaking with ANI, a tourist at Dwarka said, "This bridge, which will be a gift to the people of Gujarat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will benefit us in a lot of ways.

It will boost tourism, save us time and would also boost our access to quality healthcare with the development of public infrastructure. Tourists who once sailed 5 hours on boats to Beyt Dwarka can now sttaightaway take the bridge. It will cut down their travel time by 3 hours."

"The bridge will serve as an effective and sustainable option for those who are unable to afford to boat cruises. It would enable and facilitate transportation of locals, who often to navigate many challenges while commuting at night," another tourist said.