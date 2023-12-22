PM Modi to inaugurate BJP national office-bearers meeting today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day national office-bearers meeting of the BJP on Friday evening at the BJP extension office, sources said.

They said the meeting will discuss party's preparations for the Lok Sabha polls next year and there will be stocktaking of the results of assembly polls last month.

The BJP won in three of the five states in a major boost to its campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. While drawing out campaign programmes, the party is expected to give special focus to southern states.

The two-day meeting will be chaired by BJP chief JP Nadda and will be attended by state chiefs, general secretaries, incharges and other office-bearers. Sources said the party will discuss strategy for Lok Sabha polls in the light of efforts by INDIA alliance parties to contest the polls together.

The meeting is also expected to review the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Sources said there will also be discussion on training of elected representatives and mocha activities in the meeting.