PM to inaugurate 103 Amrit Bharat railway stations to boost modernisation of Railways

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate 103 redeveloped railway stations across 86 districts in 18 states and Union Territories on Thursday, as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, aiming towards boosting further modernisation of the Indian Railways.

The scheme aims to transform more than 1,300 railway stations nationwide into modern transport hubs with upgraded passenger amenities and regional architectural integration.

The 103 stations, redeveloped at a cost of around Rs 1,100 crore, are located in 86 districts and include major and minor stations across Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

PM Modi will travel to Rajasthan's Bikaner on Thursday to lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore.

As part of his visit, the Prime Minister will first offer prayers at the sacred Karni Mata Temple in Deshnoke, followed by a visit to the newly re-developed Deshnoke railway station. This station is one of the 103 stations revamped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

During the event, PM Modi will also flag off the new Bikaner-Mumbai Express train. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will accompany him throughout the visit.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, railway stations across the country are being upgraded to offer enhanced passenger facilities, accessibility for Divyangjan (persons with disabilities), and culturally rich designs.

Amrit Stations being inaugurated in Maharashtra are Amgaon, Chanda Fort, Chinchpokli, Devlali, Dhule, Kedgaon, Lasalgaon, Lonand Junction, Matunga, Murtizapur Junction, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari Junction, Parel, Savda, Shahad, Wadala Road.

In Uttar Pradesh, Balrampur, Bareilly city, Bijnor, Fatehabad, Gola Gokarannath, Goverdhan, Govindpuri, Hathras City, Idgah Agra Junction, Izzatnagar, Karchana, Mailani Junction, Pokhrayan, Ramghat Halt, Saharanpur Junction, Siddharthnagar, Suraimanpur, Swaminarayan Chhapia, Ujhani will be inaugurated.

In Tamil Nadu stations such as Chidambaram, Kulitturai, Mannargudi, Polur, Samalpatti, Srirangam, St Thomas Mount, Tiruvannamalai, Vriddhachalam Junction are also part of the Amrit Bharat Station scheme which will be inaugurated by the PM.

Amrit Stations being inaugurated in Gujarat are: Dakor, Derol, Hapa, Jamwanthali, Jamjodhpur, Kanalus Junction, Karamsad, Kosamba Junction, Limbdi, Mahuva, Mithapur, Morbi, Okha, Palitana, Rajula Junction, Samakhiyali, Sihor Junction, Utran Katni South, Narmadapuram, Orchha, Seoni, Shajapur, Shri Dham stations in Madhya Pradesh will also be inaugurated.

The PM will also flag off the Bikaner-Mumbai express train on Thursday.

Notably, Indian Railways is marching towards 100 per cent electrification of its network, making railway operations more efficient and environment-friendly.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, railway stations across the country are being upgraded to offer enhanced passenger facilities, accessibility for Divyangjan (persons with disabilities), and culturally rich designs.

A total of 103 stations, modernised at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore, will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. These include eight stations in Rajasthan -- Fatehpur Shekhawati, Deshnok, Bundi, Mandalgarh, Gogamedi, Rajgarh, Govindgarh, and Mandawar-Mahua Road.

The Deshnoke station, in particular, has been designed to reflect local architectural traditions, including temple-style arches and decorative pillars.

As part of this vision, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation for the 58 km Churu–Sadulpur rail line and dedicate the electrification of key railway sections, including Suratgarh–Phalodi (336 km), Phulera–Degana (109 km), Udaipur–Himmatnagar (210 km), Phalodi–Jaisalmer (157 km), and Samdari–Barmer (129 km).

In terms of road infrastructure, the Prime Minister will launch projects aimed at both enhancing civilian connectivity and strengthening national security.

This includes laying the foundation for three vehicular underpasses on NH-58 in Pushkar, as well as the widening of NH-11 and NH-70.

Additionally, he will dedicate seven major national highway projects worth Rs 4,850 crore, which are expected to improve military mobility and boost the regional economy.

The Prime Minister's visit will also emphasise India's commitment to clean energy. He will lay the foundation stone for several solar power initiatives, including a 300 MW ground-mounted solar project by NEEPCO in Bikaner and a 100 MW project by SJVN in Nawa.

Solar projects in Didwana and Kuchaman will also be initiated. Transmission systems under Powergrid's Sirohi and Mewar divisions are set to be launched to enhance grid connectivity.

Furthermore, he will inaugurate three key power infrastructure projects -- Power Grid Neemuch Transmission System, a power evacuation project in Bikaner, and capacity expansion of the Fatehgarh-II Power Station.

Among other projects, the 500 MW Kalasar and 300 MW Shimbhu Ka Bhurj solar power plants will play a pivotal role in strengthening India's renewable energy framework, supported by indigenous solar PV modules under the "Make in India" mission.

Strengthening regional connectivity further, the Prime Minister will launch the upgradation and maintenance of 12 state highways covering 757 km under the Rajasthan State Highway Development Programme, with a total investment of Rs 3,240 crore.

Prominent routes include Mangaliyawas–Padukalan (State Highway-102), Beawar–Tehla–Alniyawas (SH-59 & SH-104), and Dantiwada–Pipar–Merta City (SH-21).

Plans are in place for the future upgradation of another 900 km of roadways, including the Gotan–Sathin Highway, linking industrial and border areas more efficiently.

To bolster the state's healthcare infrastructure, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate four new nursing colleges in Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Bhilwara, and Dholpur.

These institutions will help strengthen the healthcare workforce and improve access to quality medical education across Rajasthan.

In addition, two electrical substations -- 132 kV GSS Rajpura in Bikaner and 132 kV GSS Sarda in Udaipur -- will be inaugurated to improve power distribution in the region.

These upgrades are a vital part of ensuring a stable and reliable energy supply across Rajasthan.