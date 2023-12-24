PM Modi to grace 162nd birth anniversary of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the programme on the occasion of the 162nd birth anniversary of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya on December 25 in Delhi.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister will release the first series of 11 volumes of 'Collected Works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya', on December 25 in Delhi.

The event is scheduled to be held at around 4.30 pm in a programme organised at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, where the Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

In Amrit Kaal, it has been the Prime Minister's vision to bestow fitting recognition to freedom fighters who have contributed immensely to the service of the Nation. The 'Collected Works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya' is an endeavour in this direction, according to a government release.

The bilingual (English and Hindi) work in 11 volumes, spread across about 4,000 pages, is a collection of the writings and speeches of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, collected from every nook and corner of the country.

As per the release, these volumes comprise his unpublished letters, articles and speeches, including memorandums; the editorial content of Hindi weekly 'Abhyudaya' started by him in 1907; articles, pamphlets and booklets written by him from time to time; all speeches given in the Legislative Council of the United Provinces of Agra and Awadh between 1903 and 1910; statements given before the Royal Commission; speeches given during the presentation of bills in the Imperial Legislative Council between 1910 and 1920; letters, articles and speeches written before and after the establishment of Banaras Hindu University; and a diary written by him between 1923 and 1925.

The work of researching and compiling the documents written and spoken by Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya was undertaken by the Mahamana Malaviya Mission, an institution devoted to propagating the ideals and values of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya.

A dedicated team of the Mission, led by eminent journalist Ram Bahadur Rai, has worked on Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya's original literature without altering the language and text. The publication of these books has been done by the Publications Division under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Madan Mohan Malaviya, the illustrious founder of Banaras Hindu University, occupies a leading place among the makers of modern India. He is remembered as an outstanding scholar and freedom fighter who worked immensely to raise national consciousness among people.