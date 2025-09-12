PM Modi to flag off Southern Railway's first Amrit Bharat Exp from Bihar to Erode

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Southern Railway’s first Amrit Bharat Express from Jogbani Railway Station in Bihar on September 15. The train to Erode will be operated as a weekly service.

Jogbani, located on the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar, serves as the gateway to Nepal. The new train service will offer connectivity between southern states and Bihar.

Train No 06602 Jogbani – Erode Amrit Bharat Express inaugural special will leave Jogbani at 3.30 pm on September 15, run via important stations such as Purnea, Hajipur Pt Deen Dayal Uppadhyaya, Satna, Katni, Nagpur, Balharshal, Ongole, and Gudur, and enter stations under Southern Railway such as Nayudupeta, Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, and Salem, before reaching Erode at 7 am on September 18.

There will be eight sleeper class (non-AC) coaches, 11 general second class (unreserved) coaches, two luggage-cum brake van (differently-abled friendly) coaches, and a pantry car.

The regular service of this Amrit Bharat Express (Train No 16601/16602) will be notified shortly, added a press release.