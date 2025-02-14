PM Modi to announce over Rs 2,000 crore development projects in Bhagalpur: Bihar Minister

PATNA: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar's Bhagalpur, the state's Urban Development Minister, Nitin Nabin, has claimed that the Prime Minister will unveil development projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore for the region.

Nabin said that a massive gathering is expected at the Kisan Sabha scheduled for February 24, where PM Modi will announce various welfare schemes from the dais.

The Minister emphasised that this visit comes after the presentation of the Union Budget 2025-26, which has allocated significant resources for Bihar's development.

He noted that preparations for the Kisan Sabha event are in full swing following a joint meeting of the NDA.

"The entire municipal corporation is making special arrangements to welcome the Prime Minister. The invitation letters will be distributed door-to-door, and events will be organised at key locations to boost public enthusiasm," Nabin said while visiting Bhagalpur on Thursday.

Several senior BJP leaders are also expected to visit Bhagalpur in preparation for the grand event.

Nabin further highlighted that Bihar has received a "special gift" in this year's Budget, reinforcing the government's commitment to the state's development.

PM Modi's visit is expected to be a major political and developmental milestone for Bihar, particularly with the upcoming Assembly elections on the horizon.

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister, during her Budget speech, had announced the formation of the Makhana board and marketing of Makhana (Fox nuts), the expansion of IIT Patna by enhancing the infrastructure and academic programmes of the premier institute to foster higher education and research, the establishment of the National Food Technology Institute in Bihar, a separate Budget has been allocated for the development of the Western Kosi Canal, which is expected to improve irrigation facilities and benefit the agricultural sector, upgradation of Bihta airport to enhance regional connectivity and support economic growth.

Apart from that, Sitharaman also pointed out the expansion of Patna Airport to handle increased passenger traffic and improve infrastructure and the construction of three new Greenfield airports in Bihar to improve air connectivity and support regional development.