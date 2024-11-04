PM Modi to address rallies in Jharkhand on Nov 10

RANCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again visit poll-bound Jharkhand on November 10 and address at least two rallies, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Modi addressed two public meetings at Garhwa and Chaibasa on Monday.

"The Prime Minister will visit Jharkhand on November 10. As per the initial plans, he will either address two rallies -- one at Bokaro and one at Ranchi -- or he will address rallies at Bokaro and Gumla and hold a road show in Ranchi," Sarma said.

However, a final decision is yet to be taken about the venues of the rallies, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed three rallies in Dhalbhumgarh, Barkatha and Simaria on November 3.

The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases – November 13 and November 20. Counting of votes will take place on November 23.