PM Modi to address nation at 5 pm

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on Sunday, his office said.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office gave no indication of the subject of his address in the evening.

It said on X, "PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 5 PM this evening."

His address will come on the eve of Navratri, the day from when the revised GST rates will kick in, with the prices of a large number of products set to come down.

Modi has in the past taken to addressing the nation to make major announcements, like demonetisation in 2016 or India's successful test of Anti-Satellite Missile to join an elite club of countries in 2019.

He also directly reached out to people following the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 through such addresses, informing them on lockdowns, offering them suggestions or highlighting the government's measures to combat one of the most severe health crises to have hit the country and the world.

In 2021, PM Modi had addressed the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti to announce that his government was rolling back the farm laws, which were aimed at reforms in the sector but had drawn fierce protests from a section of farmers, especially of Punjab.