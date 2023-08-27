PM Modi to address 104th episode of Mann Ki Baat today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 104th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, today.

The broadcasting of the programme will start at 11 am.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Tune in at 11 AM on Sunday. Always a delight to highlight inspiring life journeys from across India."

The 103rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' was aired on July 30, when PM Modi mentioned the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign for the first time. Mann ki Baat has impacted all sections of society, who have been inspired to contribute towards fulfilling the great goals he has set for the nation.

Mann ki Baat started on October 3, 2014, and reached its 100th episode On April 30, 2023.