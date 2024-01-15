Begin typing your search...

PM Modi speaks to Russian President Putin

We discussed various positive developments in our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives.

ByPTIPTI|15 Jan 2024 2:45 PM GMT
PM Modi speaks to Russian President Putin
X

PMinister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Reuters)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a "good conversation" with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they discussed various positive developments in the two countries' "special and privileged strategic partnership".

In a post on X, Modi said he and Putin also agreed to chalk out a road map for future initiatives.

"Had a good conversation with President Putin. We discussed various positive developments in our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives. We also had a useful exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including Russia's Presidency of the BRICS," the prime minister said.

NationalPM ModiIndiaRussian President Vladimir PutinRussiaDevelopments SchemesStrategic PartnershipGlobal IssuesSpecial & Privileged Strategic Partnership
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X