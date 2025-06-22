PM Modi speaks to Iranian President Pezeshkian

Begin typing your search...

    The phone conversation between Modi and Pezeshkian came hours after the US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran that triggered a wider regional conflict.

    AuthorPTIPTI|22 Jun 2025 4:33 PM IST
    PM Modi expresses grief over tragic crash of Air India Flight, (ANI)

    NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and called for immediate de-escalation of Iran's conflict with Israel through dialogue and diplomacy.

    In a social media post, Modi said he expressed "deep concern" at the recent escalations.

    "Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations," Modi said.

    "Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability," he said.

