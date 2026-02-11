'PM Modi sold India under a chokehold': Rahul Gandhi on US trade deal signing

Participating in the debate on the Union Budget, Gandhi said he does not believe that any Indian prime minister, including Narendra Modi, would agree to such a deal unless there is a "chokehold" on him.

"Why has he (Modi) sold India -- because they (the US) are choking him. They have a grip on his neck," said Gandhi, who began his address with an analogy of how in martial arts after securing a grip, the next step is a chokehold, and then the opponent taps to give up.

The Congress leader noted that Prime Minister Modi and NSA Ajit Doval had stated some time back that the era of war is over.