PM Modi shaped new doctrine for India, issued warning to Pak-sponsored terrorists: Andhra CM

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaped India's new doctrine and called his address to the nation a stern warning to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

Naidu, in a post on 'X', said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't just speak, he shaped India's new doctrine. His address was a stern warning to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and a clear message of strength to the world."

According to the chief minister, India today commands global respect for its ancient spiritual heritage and cutting-edge modern capabilities.

"During Operation Sindoor, we successfully deployed indigenously developed drones and weapons to destroy key infrastructure that fuelled state-sponsored terrorism across the border," he said on Monday.

Our made-in-India defence technology has shown our readiness for modern warfare to protect our nation, making every Indian proud, said Naidu.

Further, the TDP supremo, a key ally of the NDA government at the Centre, noted that under PM Modi's leadership, the nation stands tall, peaceful in intention, formidable in might and unshakeable in purpose.

As Indians, we shall stay united and always put the nation first, Naidu added.

Echoing Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan eulogised Modi’s speech, calling it a powerful message.

“Wow! What a powerful message by PM Narendra Modi to the entire Bharat and the international community on ‘Operation Sindoor’," he said.