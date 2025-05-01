PM Modi set to relaunch construction works of Andhra’s greenfield capital city Amaravati on May 2

AMARAVATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to relaunch the construction works of Andhra Pradesh’s greenfield capital city Amaravati, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s dream project, on May 2.

This will be the second launch of Amaravati construction works in a decade’s time as PM Modi had already done it once back on October 22, 2015.

In the subsequent four years since the first foundation, the erstwhile TDP regime, between 2014 and 2019 managed to erect some temporary structures such as the secretariat, high court building and partially completed some official residential projects.

However, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led erstwhile YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024 scrapped Naidu’s ‘dream project’, for which the TDP supremo had pooled 54,000 acres from 29,881 farmers and other sources.

A total of 8,603 sq km was notified as the capital region, with 217 sq km allocated for the capital city and 16.9 sq km designated as the core capital area.

After coming to power nearly a year ago, the TDP-led NDA government injected new life into the abandoned greenfield capital. Immediately after becoming CM for the fourth time, Naidu wasted no time and started working on the Amaravati project.

The construction work is expected to gather full steam by December, after Modi relaunched the project on Friday.

In a recent presentation to a Singapore government delegation, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand noted that the relaunching of Amaravati construction works will entail the resumption of works worth about Rs 1 lakh crore.

Besides relaunching Amaravati construction, Modi is also expected to lay the foundation stone for a missile test range at Nagayalanka in Krishna district, worth around Rs 1,460 crore.

It will comprise a launch centre, technical instrumentation facilities, indigenous radars, telemetry and electro-optical systems, enhancing the country's defence preparedness.

He will also lay the foundation stone for 'PM Ekta Mall' at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, even before most of the land pooled for the greenfield capital city is yet to be filled with constructions, Naidu is eyeing another 40,000 acres to build a ‘megacity’ with its own ‘international airport’.

On April 15, Municipal Minister P Narayana announced that Naidu is keen to create a ‘mega city’ combining adjacent Mangalagiri, Tadepalli, Guntur and Vijayawada with Amaravati.

Calling Amaravati the ‘capital of goddesses’, Naidu has big plans for the futuristic capital, which will encompass nine thematic cities within itself, such as a government city, knowledge city, health city, sports city, electronics city, media city, finance city, justice city and tourism city.

It will also host top educational institutions such as XLRI, BITS Pilani, reputed schools, Ratan Tata Innovation Hub and others.

State-of-the-art highways, expressways, and rail links are expected to connect Amaravati with major ports like Krishnapatnam, Kakinada, and Visakhapatnam, boosting exports and agri-market integration.

Positioning Amaravati as a knowledge and Artificial Intelligence hub, the chief minister aims to turn it into a national logistics and green energy hub, with port linkages, solar-powered housing and other features.

Naidu recently informed the Finance Commission that Amaravati needs Rs 77,249 crore for its construction, a city with a focus on sustainability, innovation and ‘inclusive growth’.

Out of this, he said that Rs 31,000 crore has been secured from the World Bank, HUDCO and KfW (German development bank) while another Rs 47,000 crore is needed for Amaravati.

“The development of Amaravati is a national priority. The Centre will provide all necessary financial and institutional support to make Amaravati a global city. The Centre will bring in top-class institutions, digital infrastructure, urban transport systems, and green energy solutions,” said a press release from the CM’s office.

The region will be developed as a model capital under India's “Viksit Bharat 2047” (developed India) vision, said the press release.

The potential for IT, AI, green energy, clean industries, education, and culture in Amaravati is immense, and the centre will unlock every bit of it, the press release added.