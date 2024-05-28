PM Modi remembers legendary actor NTR on his 101 birth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Praising his contributions to film and politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday recalled the legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) on his 101 birth anniversary. Calling him a remarkable icon of Telugu cinema and a visionary leader, PM Modi in a post on X said, "Remembering the legendary NTR on his birth anniversary.

He was a remarkable icon of Telugu cinema and a visionary leader. His contributions to film and politics continue to inspire generations. From his unforgettable roles on screen to his transformative leadership, he is fondly remembered. We will keep working to fulfil his vision for our society."

Earlier today, actor NTR Jr visited the NTR ghat to pay tribute to his grandfather NTR.

In the videos, the RRR star was seen at the memorial with folded hands and paying his tribute.

Apart from NTR Jr, his brother Nandamuri Kalyanram also paid tribute to NTR.

Both the actors offered flowers at the memorial and paid their respects.

NTR's son actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna was also spotted at the ghat. He arrived to offer his respects to his late father.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, fondly known as NTR, was an Indian actor, producer, director, editor and politician who served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years.

He received three National Film Awards for co-producing 'Thodu Dongalu' (1954) and 'Seetharama Kalyanam' (1960) and directing 'Varakatnam' (1970).

NTR also received the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for his performance(s) in films like 'Raju Peda' (1954) and 'Lava Kusa' (1963).

He acted in over 300 films and was known for doing the role of mythological characters.

At the age of 72, NTR passed away from a heart attack on January 18, 1996, at his home in Hyderabad.