PM Modi performs Bhoomi Poojan for Sant Ravidas temple

SAGAR (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday performed Bhoomi Poojan at Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas Memorial Sthal in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district. The Prime Minister also paid floral tribute to the bust of the social reformer Sant Ravidas.

Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial will be constructed in an area of more than 11.25 acres and at a cost of over Rs 100 crores here. The magnificent memorial will have an impressive art museum and gallery to showcase the life, philosophy and teachings of Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji.

It will also have facilities for devotees visiting the memorial like Bhakt Niwas, Bhojanalay. State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had in February this year announced plans to build Sant Ravidas Temple and his memorial in Badtuma in Sagar district. The temple will be built in Nagar style. Moreover, an interpretation museum will also be constructed to showcase work and personality of Sant Ravidas. Four galleries will be made in the museum, in which Bhakti Marg, contribution to the Nirgun Panth, philosophy of the saint Ravidas and his literature, details of harmony will also be there.

Prime Minister, who is on a day-long visit to the poll-bound state, will also dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of rail and road sector projects worth more than Rs 4,000 crores. He will also dedicate the doubling of the Kota-Bina rail route which has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 2,475 crores. The project, which has been built at an estimated cost of more than Rs 2,475 crores, passes through Kota and Baran districts in Rajasthan, and Guna, Ashok Nagar and Sagar districts in Madhya Pradesh.

The additional rail line will increase capacity for better mobility and will help improve train speed along the route. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of two road projects to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,580 crores. These include a four-laning road project connecting Morikori - Vidisha - Hinotiya and a road project that will connect Hinotiya to Mehluwa.